BMF launches dual-resolution microArch D1025 3D printer at TCT Asia

Boston Micro Fabrication has launched a line of hybrid 3D printing solutions for micro-scale and ultra-high resolution applications, introducing the microArch D1025 at TCT Asia 2024.

The dual resolution microArch D1025 is the first printer in the new series and is capable of printing in both 10µm and 25µm resolution, or in hybrid mode with 'both resolutions in the same print layer or in different layers.'

BMF has developed the machine to offer more flexibility for customers looking for high precision 3D printing solutions. Built upon BMF’s patented Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) technology, the microArch D1025 has been designed to enable more efficiency within the 3D printing process, allowing users across healthcare, electronics, life sciences, and photonics applications to print two resolutions within a single layer.

Using a technique that allows for rapid photopolymerisation of layers of liquid polymer using a flash of UV light at micro-scale resolution, the 25µm resolution mode can be used for parts in which the features don’t require ultra-high resolution, while the 10µm mode supports small, complex features to optimise the 3D printing process. Users can also choose to print a single build in either 25µm or 10µm depending upon the part geometry, providing greater flexibility and efficiency across all applications and industries. In addition to offering dual platform capabilities, the microArch D1025 delivers enhanced, built-in automation and easy shifting between resolution modes to optimise the user experience while saving time, resources and cost.

“Our driving motivation for innovation has been to offer new platforms that can help realise high value applications for 3D printing. Increasingly, we have been pushed by our customers to bring our technology to applications where higher precision and tighter tolerances would result in an overall increase in quality and performance, regardless of part size,” said John Kawola, CEO-Global, BMF. “The launch of the microArch D1025 continues our commitment to answer this call, combining the advances of the microArch S350 25µm platform with the high-resolution capability of our 10-micron printer into one powerful, flexible solution for our customers.”

BMF announced its global launch in 2020, but first released a PµSL machine into the Asian market in 2016. Since then, the company has gone onto support more than 2,000 customers.

Having debuted the microArch D1025 at TCT Asia, BMF will also present the new machine at TCT 3Sixty in the UK between June 5-6 (Booth #H31) and at RAPID + TCT in Los Angeles between June 25-27 (Booth #1139).