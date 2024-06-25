186 Additive Industries on flexible metal 3D printing and lowering the barriers

Expand TCT Copy of ADDITIVE INSIGHT - 4

On this week’s episode, our Executive Interview guest is Sandra Poelsma, Print Process Architect at Additive Industries, who joins us to discuss the complexities of metal additive manufacturing and a brand new machine launching at RAPID + TCT this week.

Sandra has spent a decade in the 3D printing industry, first in polymers before moving to metals where she has spent the last eight years focusing on laser powder bed fusion at Additive Industries.

The Dutch metal AM company’s flagship MetalFab technology has been adopted by users such as Volkswagen and the UK’s Satellite Applications Catapult and this year it launches its latest configuration, the MetalFab 300 Flex, offering a unique on-demand build platform size to make metal AM more accessible and flexible.

On this episode, Sandra discusses this new system, the challenges facing metal AM today, and why we need to lower the barriers to enable more people to adopt.

