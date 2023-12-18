160 | 3D printing in 2023: Does it bounce? Will it launch? What happens next?

TCT Magazine
On the last Additive Insight podcast episode of the year, the TCT editorial team sits down to pick the bones out of an eventful 2023.
Over the course of 90 minutes, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths, TCT Group Content Manager Sam Davies, and Junior Content Producer Oli Johnson assess the launches, bounces and mergers from January through to December.
Their conversation spans from the closing of Nikon's SLM Solutions acquisition to the never-ending saga surrounding Stratasys, Desktop Metal, 3D Systems and Nano Dimension. From 3D printed basketballs to (mostly) additively manufactured rockets. And from Chicago to Shanghai.
It has been a year of highs and lows, ups and downs, and the TCT editorial team share their thoughts on it all in this bumper Additive Insight episode.
Some of the stories discussed can be found below, while there is also a complete round-up of 2023 in articles, interviews and podcasts here.
