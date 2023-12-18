2023: The biggest 3D printing launches and developments

The first major 3D printing stories of 2023 saw Nikon complete its acquisition of SLM Solutions and Meta takeover Luxexcel as the trend of M&A in AM continued.

It slowed down only when three separate companies wanted to merge with the same business - a saga that dominated the column inches and web space of many a trade publication.

Amidst all the consolidation, there were a range of company launches, machine launches, and even a rocket launch! We had hundreds of millions raised in financing, and tens of millions paid in settlements. And there were new materials, new collaborations, and the printers got bigger and bigger.

As the year comes to a close, we've rounded up the most popular 3D printing stories, with each inclusion appearing in an issue of TCT Magazine, or on the TCT Magazine website, since the beginning of 2023.

January

Industry development: Nikon Corporation completes SLM Solutions takeover

Industry development: Meta acquires 3D printed optics firm Luxexcel for undisclosed amount

As we entered 2023, the merger and acquisition activity that dominated the previous year continued. Among the most interesting deals struck in the new year was Meta's takeover of 3D printed optics company Luxexcel in a bid to further strengthen the development of its augmented reality glasses.

Application: ‘Pushing the limits of innovation’ - 3D printed footwear showcased by Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Adoption: US Navy installs Phillips Additive Hybrid metal 3D printing solution on USS Bataan

Industry development: Hexagon AB invests $100m into Divergent Technologies

After Divergent Technologies unveiled its public customers in 2022, the company set about raising money for its Series D funding round. Metrology and geoanalytics firm Hexagon would lead the round, which would total 230 million USD come the end of the year, with a 100 million USD investment.

Podcast: #113 Innovators on Innovators: Matt Whelan & Brad Rothenberg on 3D printing's role in the future of design

February

Insights: Explained - The power struggle at Nano Dimension

In February, Nano Dimension found itself in the midst of a power struggle with largest shareholder Murchinson. The dispute would have ramifications on the leadership and control of other organisations in the industry, as Nano Dimension - and others - eyed a merger with Stratasys.

Industry development: Desktop Metal to lay off a further 15% of workforce as $50m cost-reduction plan commences

Launch: Metal 3D printing company Freeform emerges from stealth with $45m in funding

Industry development: Fabric8Labs closes $50m financing round to scale electrochemical additive manufacturing technology

After Freeform emerged from stealth earlier in the month, Fabric8Labs demonstrated an appetite for metal 3D printing services after it too raised tens of millions of dollars in funding.

Industry development: 3D Systems to pay up to $27m for alleged violations of export laws

Podcast: #117 Frank Herzog on founding Concept Laser, selling to GE & investing back into AM

March

Industry development: Nano Dimension offers $1.1 billion to acquire Stratasys

Application: 3D bioprinter to print human meniscus on the International Space Station

Industry development: Founders Lin Kayser & Michael Gallo depart from Hyperganic

TCT broke the news of Hyperganic parting ways with founders Lin Kayser and Michael Gallo, with it later becoming clear that investors and leadership were not on the same page when it came to the company's mission.

Insights: Reinventing the basketball - A conversation with the creators of 3D printing’s latest sporting innovation

Wilson Sporting Goods' 3D printing of an airless basketball was one of the most divisive applications of the technology in recent years. Here, we speak to Wilson and its collaborators about the project.

Industry development: Zeda closes $52m Series B round; targets global facility expansions

Podcast: #120 restor3d CTO Cambre Kelly on achieving scaled personalisation of medical devices with 3D printing

April

Industry development: Markforged receives New York Stock Exchange notice for non-compliance

Due to macro economic and market trends, it hasn't always been plain sailing for 3D printing companies since the pandemic - especially those who listed public via a SPAC. In April, Markforged fell foul of a New York Stock Exchange rule, and it wouldn't be the last time.

Launch: nTopology and EOS bring Implicit Interop to 3D printing

Industry development: Nexa3D announces acquisition of AddiFab

Weeks after agreeing to acquire XYZprinting's SLS business, Nexa3D again took the opportunity for some inorganic growth with the takeover of AddiFab.

Launch: Lithoz launches LithaGlass 3D printing material in partnership with Glassomer

Launch: NASA develops GRX-810 superalloy for metal additive manufacture of aircraft and spacecraft parts

Industry development: Relativity Space shares key findings from Terran 1 launch; shifts focus to Terran R development

Podcast: #100 Additive Insight | Print the Legend: A decade on

In April, TCT finally got around to publishing its 100th episode of the Additive Insight podcast, which sees us revisit the very first. Bre Pettis and Avi Reichental speak exclusively to TCT about their involvement in Netflix's Print the Legend documentary.

May

Industry development: Stratasys and Desktop Metal to merge in deal worth $1.8 billion

May 25 told us that Nano Dimension's attempts to acquire Stratasys were merely the prologue in what would be a long-running saga. If Stratasys and Desktop Metal's merger agreement wasn't big enough of a story, then let 3D Systems and Nano Dimension take care of that.

Industry development: 3D Systems makes Stratasys takeover attempt

At this point, the developments were nearly a daily occurrence, so we'll point you to this handy timeline for the much of the rest.

Application: Merit3D reports record order for over 1 million 3D printed parts

Launch: HP launches new 3D printing automation solutions at RAPID + TCT, announces three new DMPs

Launch: Nexa3D launches XiP Pro 3D printer at RAPID + TCT

Industry development: Alloy Enterprises raises $26 million as it prepares to ramp up production of 3D printed aluminium parts

Podcast: #129 How Evove is using 3D printing to advance industrial membrane technologies

June

Insights: Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif details the strategy behind Desktop Metal merger

TCT were the first to speak Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif after the Desktop Metal merger was announced.

Launch: Defiant3D launches Defiant200 Cold Deposit and Sinter 3D printing system at TCT 3Sixty

Adoption: Avio to install two Velo3D 3D printers for production of space propulsion systems

Application: IperionX set to deliver titanium parts to Ford Motor Company as Scope of Work agreed

Following a detailed programme of quality and strength testing of IperionX’s low-carbon, circular titanium metal offering, Ford and IperionX strike an SoW agreement with a view to installing additively manufactured components on Ford Performance vehicles.

Launch: BCN3D introduces Omega I60 high-speed industrial 3D printer

Launch: voxeljet presents “groundbreaking” new 3D printing technology at GIFA 2023

Podcast: #133 Renishaw's metal additive manufacturing story so far

July

Application: A flying start - GE Aerospace's additive manufacturing journey

Going through the doors at GE Aerospace, TCT charts the journey the company has been on with metal additive manufacturing, application by application.

Industry development: AMT announces strategic restructuring in response to "global economic downturn"

Launch: EOS to launch new Al5X1 aluminium alloy with high strength and high elongation at break

In another TCT exclusive, we report on the development of a new aluminium alloy, which EOS would formally launch later in the year.

Industry development: Xaar to manufacture Quantica NovoJet printheads after exclusive partnership agreed

Application: Students at University of Sheffield break record with 3D printed rocket engine

Podcast: #136 Callie Higgins & Stephanie Benight on the ongoing innovation in photopolymer 3D printing

August

Industry development: Evo 3D and Rolls-Royce amongst partners in ‘UK first’ £1.1m 3D printing project backed by Innovate UK

Insights: Explained - Why ADDiTEC has acquired Elem Additive

After Xerox halted sales of the Elem Additive's Liquid Metal 3D printing technology last year, ADDiTEC moved to acquire the company, folding in metal additive manufacturing technology with its existing DED portfolio. Here, we find out why.

Launch: EOS North America introduces 'AM Turnkey' to remove industrial 3D printing roadblocks

Application: Renishaw 3D prints parts for Team GB track bike ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Having announced an extension of their partnership earlier in the year, Renishaw got to work 3D printing parts for the new Hope-Lotus track bike which will be used by Team GB athletes.

Podcast: #140 Jason Lopes & Brian McLean discuss 3D printing's application in the entertainment industry

September

Industry development: Stratasys terminates $1.8 billion Desktop Metal merger after shareholder vote

Four months on from the initial announcement, Stratasys shareholders put a stop to the company's planned merger with Desktop Metal.

Insights: Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop: "We'll remain an independent company. Desktop Metal is not for sale."

TCT was the first publication to speak to Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop after the collapse of the merger with Stratasys. Here, he tells TCT what's next for the company.

Launch: AMCM introduces M 8K metal 3D printer, says it will push the boundaries of metal AM

Industry development: Align Technology set to acquire Cubicure for €79 million; 3D Systems has its say

Launch: Peopoly launches Magneto X FFF 3D printer & promises new standards for speed & reliability

Insights: 20 Innovative Additive Manufacturing Machines at TCT Asia 2023

Podcast: #148 Olivier Diegerick, Siemens Digital Industries Software on creating smart additive manufacturing solutions

October

Industry development: Divergent Technologies announces acquisition of all software and IP from Sigma Additive Solutions

Insights: “3D printing is a science experiment right now. It's not a manufacturing process.” – TCT speaks to Leap 71

Application: Airbus Helicopters to use TRUMPF metal 3D printing technology for CityAirbus, A350 & A320 aircraft parts

Industry development: Schaeffler acquires Belgium-based Aerosint from Desktop Metal

Application: University of Oxford develops breakthrough 3D printing method for repairing brain injuries

Podcast: #153 Metafold CEO Elissa Ross: ‘I love a gyroid lattice – we all do – but there's so much more beyond the gyroid.’

November

Launch: “They listened to everything we asked for.” – How Toyota helped shape the Stratasys F3300 FDM 3D printer

In another TCT exclusive, we talk to Toyota's Dallas Martin about how the company helped develop Stratasys' latest Fused Deposition Modelling machine, of which Toyota will become the first customer.

Insights: Explained - Why Nexa3D is acquiring Essentium

Launch: 3D Systems to introduce new 3D printers and materials at Formnext

Though 3D Systems spent most of the year chasing a merger with Stratasys, it clearly didn't detract from the company's R&D work. At Formnext, it presented the DMP Flex 350 platform, SLS 300, (formerly the Wematter Gravity) and a new projector-based polymer 3D printing platform.

Insights: How Renishaw's quiet innovation is tackling additive manufacturing's biggest challenge

Launch: Formlabs releases Fuse Blast for SLS post processing, completing Fuse Series ecosystem

Industry development: Desktop Metal receives noncompliance notice from NYSE

Podcast: #154 HP's Francois Minec & Duygu Gunay on the launch of the Multi Jet Fusion 5600 3D printer

December

Industry development: Markforged founder Gregory Mark calls for Formlabs to acquire Markforged

After Markforged received a second noncompliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange, founder and former CEO Gregory Mark took to LinkedIn to suggest Formlabs merge with or acquire Markforged.

Application: Stirling Dynamics to add certified design expertise to Materialise & Proponent aerospace partnership

Insights: Through the doors of Julia Koerner's Vienna Atelier

Industry development: Oerlikon 'realigns' German AM business and consolidates production in the United States

Industry development: SmileDirectClub shuts down after Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Just four years after installing nearly 50 HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing systems to print the moulds for millions of dental aligner products a year, SmileDirectClub went out of business.

Insights: Honeywell & Boeing provide an update on the AM Forward initiative

Podcast: #160 | 3D printing in 2023: Does it bounce? Will it launch? What happens next?