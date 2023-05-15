129 How Evove is using 3D printing to advance industrial membrane technologies

On the latest Additive Insight podcast, TCT Group Content Manager Sam Davies takes the short trip to Evove, a UK-based company leveraging 3D printing technology to enable precise membranes.

Throughout the episode, Evove CEO Chris Wyres and Senior AM Engineer Richard Finch discuss the beginnings of the company, their in-house 3D printing capability, and how their membrane technologies will impact the lithium, green hydrogen, desalination, food & beverage, and water & wastewater industries.

They also detail how the 5.7 million GBP raised earlier this year will help the company to achieve its mission.

At TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham this June, Finch will provide further insights on the work Evove is doing as part of the event's conference programme. Finch will deliver his presentation, entitled How Filtration Membranes are Leapfrogging 60 Years of Pain Thanks to AM, on the TCT 3Sixty South Stage on Wednesday June 7th at 13:45. Registration for the event, including free access to the full conference programme, is now open.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher