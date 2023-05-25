Merit3D reports record order for over 1 million 3D printed parts

Merit3D has received funding as part of the 10 million USD Utah Manufacturing Modernization Grant, which has enabled it to deliver what it believes could be the largest order of 3D printed parts ever. Adhesive Technologies has placed an order of over 1 million parts, to be delivered at 40,000 pieces per week.

According to Merit3D, despite advancement of its mass production processes and expansion of production capacity, the company says it has always had to compete with manufacturers from Asia on cost and the ability to mass produce with injection moulding. The company says the funds from the Manufacturing Modernization Grant ‘significantly narrowed’ that gap by increasing its capacity for 3D printing parts at an affordable price, allowing it to compete with injection moulders and overseas manufacturers.

Spencer Loveless, Owner of Merit3D said: “It’s always very hard competing overseas because of the low cost of manufacturing, but now that we were able to invest in high tech equipment, we’ve taken a giant step forward in levelling the playing field.”

The company highlighted four key points about the project undertaken for Adhesive Technologies:

Product moved from design to production in two weeks

Client re-shored production; bypassing the use of moulds overseas

First order exceeded 1 million piece

Product exceeds durability of HPDE equivalent

After supplies were disrupted due to the unavailability of an injection mould tool, Merit3D says its design team worked to create a quality part which was within the target cost to allow Adhesive Technologies to place the order. The part is a hanger for epoxy products, a device or component used to attach the mixing nozzle to the epoxy tube.

“This is a huge stride in the modernisation of manufacturing and converting companies that traditionally do manufacturing overseas to be able to bring it back on the US shore using new technologies,” said Blake Merrell, COO of Merit3D. “This part is used in epoxy applications all around the world. It is sold in every hardware store across the country including Lowes and Home Depot. We are turning the corner in the manufacturing era and we love being a driving factor to help.”

Merit3D used 20 Photocentric Liquid Crystal Magna resin 3D printers to produce the hangers. A batch of 400 parts was able to be 3D printed in a single print run in 225 minutes on each machine. According to Photocentric, the solution has also allowed for customisations and multiple design iterations to optimise the hangers for different use cases.

In an interview with All3DP, Sally Tipping, Photocentric Sales Director added: “At Photocentric, our goal is to facilitate additive manufacturing solutions that are industrial, scalable, and affordable.

“There is still this difference in cost between additive manufacturing and injection moulding, but it is very much our aim to bring the cost of the materials down.”

Merit3D says that this order ‘sets the precedent’ for how parts are made, as traditionally any order of 50,000 to 250,000 pieces must be done with injection moulding. Merit3D says that using 3D printing allows companies to take manufacturing and design to the next level.

Loveless adds: “This is huge because no longer do they have to order millions of parts at a time and wait for long lead times to be able to get their parts. The needed parts can come using a just in time manufacturing model.”