Photocentric launches updated LC Magna 3D printing system

Photocentric has announced the launch of its Liquid Crystal (LC) Magna v2 3D printing platform, which is said to deliver faster print speeds and reduced waste.

The Magna printer has recently been leveraged by the likes of Phone Skope, Badgemaster and Usmih to produce parts for smartphone camera adaptors, name badges and dental aligner models, while Photocentric also deployed a farm of the machines to produce face shields during the pandemic.

Off the back of these successes, Photocentric has sought to re-engineer the machine to ‘take additive manufacturing to the next level.’ Thanks to the latest refinements, the LC Magna v2 offers increased print speeds with 36 custom dental trays (80mm Z height) at 250μm layers now able to be printed in 1 hour 13 minutes compared with 2 hours 22 minutes on the previous LC Magna version. A new hydrophobic platform, meanwhile, has been designed to further boost productivity and reduce waste, and a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance resins and dedicated post-processing units makes the machine suitable for a range of applications. Each machine is also pre-calibrated to facilitate a swift installation on-site.

“Magna is the jewel in the crown of Photocentric, and we’re thrilled to launch this new model which builds on the solid foundations of its predecessor,” commented Sally Tipping, Sales Director at Photocentric. “The product development team has maintained everything that has made the LC Magna so popular with our customers – including its impressive build volume – whilst adding a range of features that have boosted print speeds, further improved reliability and substantially increased processing power. We are tremendously excited about the possibilities of the new Magna and can’t wait to see what our customers do with it.”

