Ukrainian dental firm deploys Photocentric LCD 3D printing technology to produce aligner models

Ukrainian dental aligner company Usmih has established an additive manufacturing workflow to produce aligner models that comprises of Photocentric’s LC Magna 3D printer and a conveyor belt system.

Usmih is also leaning on Photocentric’s 3D printing resin offering to print the aligner models, with the company expecting its process to be ready for full production in Q1 of 2022.

While the company is remaining coy on how its workflow runs, it decided to align with Photocentric because of its capacity to ‘enable large-scale production at a competitive cost’. The LC Magna, which was used by Photocentric during the pandemic to produce millions of protective face shields for the NHS, is capable of printing parts at speeds of 16mm per hour and is equipped with an upgraded control system to ensure superior reliability and accuracy. Both Usmih and Photocentric are said to be very happy with the progress that has been made and are excited about the impact the workflow could have on the dental aligner market.

“In the very near future, our production processes will be harmonised and built on the basis of equipment, resins and software from Photocentric,” commented Usmih CEO Vadym Burukin. “Innovation, passion and a desire for excellence are at the heart of our partnership. We expect great synergies from the cooperation of our engineering teams and are excited about the new process which will deliver.”

“The production of clear aligners remains one of the fastest growing areas of 3D printing today, and together with Usmih we are working on transforming the efficiency and reliability of its in-house process, from start to finish,” added Sally Tipping, Sales Director at Photocentric. “Usmih has been able to call upon our extensive expertise spanning hardware, materials and industry knowledge, to come up with a solution that has the potential to deliver compelling benefits to its already successful enterprise.”

