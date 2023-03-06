120 restor3d CTO Cambre Kelly on achieving scaled personalisation of medical devices with 3D printing

On the latest episode of the Additive Insight podcast, Senior Content Producer Sam Davies sits down with restor3d co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Cambre Kelly.

Restor3d is a medical device company that leans on 3D printing, biomechanics, and AI in its bid to deliver personalised surgical solutions for medical professionals. In recent weeks, the company has announced the successful implantation of its Kinos Axiom Total Ankle System, developed with 3D printing, and the launch of its r3id personalized surgery platform.

Throughout our conversation, we discuss the benefits of both products, while also touching on the company’s background, how it aims to achieve the scaled personalisation of medical devices, and what else is to come from the company in 2023.

When discussing how the company intends to deliver personalised medical products at scale, Kelly said: "Our vision is to make this a scalable operation. So, that includes scaling both the front end design aspects as well as the manufacturing operations as well. I mentioned [earlier] we are moving into a new facility. And the intention there is to really bring scale to our manufacturing asset to unlock that vision. Then the other component is to bring more digital aspects to the front end of the process.

"Our first kind of step into that space is the launch of r3id to make the process streamlined and frictionless for the surgeons and our team, as well as trying to bring some more automation and streamlining the design aspects of what our team does. So, the more that we can bring automatic segmentation, automatic design, these sorts of aspects to what we're doing on that business, we'll be able to truly unlock the vision of scaled personalised orthopaedics."

