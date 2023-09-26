Peopoly launches Magneto X FFF 3D printer & promises new standards for speed & reliability

Peopoly has announced the launch of its Magneto X extrusion 3D printer, which is equipped with a proprietary magnetic levitation linear motor system for the X and Y axes.

The company believes this helps it to ‘set new industry standards’ for speed, precision and reliability in the fused filament fabrication (FFF) market.

Going ‘beyond traditional belts and pulleys’, Peopoly’s MagXY magnetic levitation linear motor system for the X and Y axes is said to achieve unprecedented repeatability of three microns. By moving away from the use of belts and pulleys, Peopoly says it has eliminated common defects like ringing and vertical fine artifacts (VFA), while the MagXY system also sustains accuracy through a true closed-loop system with position feedback.

Peopoly also claims its MagXY motor system is ‘more streamlined’ compared to those reliant on belts and stepper motors, citing its clean and simplified design which means extruder replacement is expedited since there are no belts to disconnect, for example. A lower rail friction also enhances its useful lifespan and reduces the need for frequent calibration, helping to lower downtime and save costs.

Other capabilities that the Magneto X printer boasts includes a print speed of up to 1200 mm/s and a maximum acceleration of 22,000 mm^2/s, again made possible by its low-friction linear motor, and a variable-length melt zone allows for a maximum flow rate of up to 60 mm^3/s. While this helps to ensure quick print speeds without sacrificing quality, the use of the E3D V6 volcano-style nozzle ensures broad filament compatibility and easy replacement.

Printing occurs within a 400 x 300 x 300 mm build volume, which features four independently driven Z-axes for ‘enhanced stability and levelling accuracy.’ A 300°C hot end and 0.4mm copper and hardened steel nozzles allow for materials like PLA, PETG, ABS, ASA, and Nylon carbon fibre to be printed. Peopoly has also fitted the machine with a 1080P HiDef camera for real-time monitoring and time-lapse recording, while a Jetstream-style fan ensure consistent cooling for high-speed printing. The build plate heats quickly, is powered by a 1000W AC supply and features a PEI magnetic surface for convenient print removal.

Peopoly will be marketing the Magneto X at a retail price of 1,999 USD, with a special pre-order price of 1,399 USD being offered. Units are expected to be shipped in mid-November. The company also offers resin-based 3D printing systems.