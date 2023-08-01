EOS North America introduces 'AM Turnkey' to remove industrial 3D printing roadblocks

× Expand EOS North America

EOS North America’s Additive Minds applied engineering group has announced the launch of its AM Turnkey consulting program, which it says will remove common roadblocks associated with industrial 3D printing by refining “all necessary steps” for successful additive manufacturing production. Upon conclusion of an AM Turnkey program, a customer receives a Proof of Production guarantee on their machine.

Dr. Gregory Hayes, Senior Vice President of Applied Technology at EOS North America said: “AM Turnkey was created based on customer demand. The organisations we typically work with are market leaders, industry disruptors and national research labs. These clients are working on high-priority projects that cannot be delayed by engineering hurdles, AM system installations and internal team training. We believe the best outcomes for our customers are achieved with deep collaboration, and the AM Turnkey program is yet another way to showcase our commitment to bringing customers’ desired production results to fruition.”

EOS has constructed a dedicated, secure area within its Pflugerville, Texas technical centre to accommodate AM Turnkey projects. The team provides real-time management and oversight of projects by Additive Minds engineers and service technicians.

AM Turnkey pilot customers have the option to have badged employees on site to collaborate directly with EOS on all project stages, from material science to production and post processing.

The AM Turnkey program includes detailed project mapping tailored to customer project timelines and requirements, as well as 3D printer set-up, secure system configuration and a dedicated ITAR compliant machine bay according to EOS.

The company says the program also includes full customer access to a purchased system for the duration of the project, including access to the on-site Additive Minds engineering team, customers also receive Proof of Production guarantee and training hand-off, based on customer preference.

“AM continues to carve out its place and grow its share in the greater manufacturing world. AM Turnkey is a unique offering that leverages all the strengths of EOS as an organisation to accelerate and de-risk industrial 3D printing applications,” said Glynn Fletcher, President of EOS North America. “It’s tailored to organisations who know AM, understand what is required to achieve successful production and know that working shoulder to shoulder with EOS on their own machines will get their applications to production significantly quicker.”