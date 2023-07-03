Exclusive: EOS to launch new Al5X1 aluminium alloy with high strength and high elongation at break this summer

× Expand TCT Magazine

EOS is set to launch its new EOS Al5X1 high-strength aluminium alloy this summer after showcasing parts printed with the material for the first time at this year’s RAPID + TCT.

The EOS Al5X1 material was developed inside EOS’ recently constituted material screening programme, which takes into account the requirements of the customer and the design of the application in the formulation of materials.

Four versions of the same component were showcased at North America’s biggest additive manufacturing event, with three finished in a different colour. Among the many benefits of the new aluminium material are its ability to be anodised and electropolished, while EOS also championed the need for just a single heat treatment step and the alloy's high elongation at break.

EOS suggests the new Al5X1 aluminium alloy boasts higher strength than most other aluminium offerings available in the additive manufacturing market with 410MPa, and also has an elongation at break of between 15-18%. The combination of these characteristics helps to ensure the material has a very high fatigue performance, with customers in aerospace, defence and consumer electronics already expressing interest.

While industry feedback has been positive with regards the material’s strength and elongation at break properties, EOS has also suggested the minimal heat treatment steps are proving a big attraction for manufacturers. EOS says that heat treatment of the Al5X1 can be as simple as a six-hour cycle at 400°C, without the need for a T6 heat treatment cycle, water quenching or oil quenching, for example.

The material can also be electropolished to improve surface finish, while dyes can be used during the anodisation process to finish parts in different colours. At RAPID + TCT, EOS displayed parts that had gone through a type two anodisation and dyed blue, red and black with a nickel acetate sealer.

EOS says that although the material has not yet officially been launched, there are five customers waiting to get their hands on the material – including a defence OEM with whom work has already commenced – as EOS ramps up with their suppliers. An official launch of the material is expected sometime this summer.