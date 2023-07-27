EOS launches “Can I 3D Print This” web-based analysis tool to address FAQs of industrial additive manufacturing

× Expand EOS North America

EOS North America and its Additive Minds applied engineering group have launched the Can I 3D Print This online analysis tool, which it says is set to enable organisations that are exploring 3D printing to input application information into a user-friendly platform and generate reporting that answers the question of “Can I 3D Print This?”.

The company says the tool is designed for both metal and polymer 3D printing, and provides “freedom and independent enquiry” for those investigating the viability of laser powder bed fusion (LBPF) industrial 3D printing for production.

Tailored to industrial 3D printing, Can I 3D Print This uses information provided by the user about their current manufacturing methods and the part design file. After the information is entered, a comprehensive analysis is generated, which EOS says includes cost estimation, predicted production time, a recommended EOS 3D printer, and a recommended material.

The analysis also includes multiple comparisons of cost-per-part, production timeline, and material usage when manufacturing with 3D printing compared to traditional processes. EOS says that Can I 3D Print This also opens up a direct line of collaboration with Additive Minds if required.

EOS says each custom application analysis report includes:

Application geometry analysis

Recommended 3D printer and material

Matched material qualities in comparison to current application material

Financial break-even and production time analysis in comparison to current manufacturing method

Cost per part comparison to current manufacturing process and product life cycle

“Smart” cost per part analysis that adjusts based on part orientation

× Expand EOS North America Screenshot of Can I 3D Print This upload portal.

Dr. David Krzemenski, EOS North America Senior Additive Minds Consultant said: “For those who are new to AM, the journey often begins with the most basic question about applications or assemblies: ‘Can I 3D Print This?’ Despite its proven advantages and widespread adoption, many companies still deem AM an emerging technology and are hesitant to augment their traditional manufacturing processes. Our new Can I 3D Print This tool helps with initial decision-making by empowering potential users to explore and gather information about the promise of AM within their generation.”

EOS says that it partered with CASTOR to bring the tool to users. Currently, Can I 3D Print This is only available for users in North America, but EOS is exploring a global offering. EOS says that users are currently limited to the analysis of five parts, but larger batch analysis of applications or assemblies can be completed through a collaboration with the Additive Minds engineering team.

Read more:

Exclusive: EOS to launch new Al5X1 aluminium alloy with high strength and high elongation at break this summer

EOS launches Smart Fusion software to adjust laser power in metal LPBF 3D printing

EOS adopts Materialise CO-AM for application engineering and internal sinter production