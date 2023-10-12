Airbus Helicopters to use TRUMPF metal 3D printing technology for CityAirbus, A350 & A320 aircraft parts

Airbus Helicopters is to use 3D printing technology from TRUMPF to produce components for its helicopter vehicles and the aircraft of parent company Airbus.

TRUMPF is supplying multiple metal 3D printing systems to Airbus Helicopters’ new 3D printing centre in Donauwörth, Germany.

Airbus Helicopters will use TRUMPF’s 3D printing technology to produce components for its electric-powered CityAirbus experimental high-speed Racer helicopter, as well as the Airbus A350 and A320 passenger aircraft, with structural components made of titanium and high-strength aluminium believed to be the focus. The company is investing heavily in additive manufacturing technology because of its ability to reduce weight and, in turn, bring down fuel consumption and costs. It is said to be exploring the part consolidation of some systems, again to save weight, and values the capacity to reuse powder.

“With innovative manufacturing processes, we are working on the helicopters of the future in Donauwörth,” commented Helmut Fárber, Site Manager at Airbus Helicopters in Donauwöth. “Among other things, 3D printing helps reduce the weight of components.”

“With its manufacturing know-how, TRUMPF is a reliable partner to the aviation industry worldwide,” added Richard Bannmueller, CEO of TRUMPF Laser and System Technology. “Our 3D printing systems are a key technology on the path to sustainable flying and reduced dependency on long supply chains. Additive manufacturing saves expensive raw material and can lower production costs in the aviation industry. 3D printers only use the material that designers actually need for their components and that ends up taking off in the aircraft.”

Airbus, like many other aerospace manufacturers, has had a keen interest in additive manufacturing technology for several years, with the company recently signing a 3.8 million EUR contract with Oerlikon for the additive manufacture of satellite antenna clusters.