Zeda closes $52m Series B round; targets global facility expansions

Advanced 3D manufacturing and nanotech solutions provider Zeda has closed a 52 million USD Series B funding round.

The round included new participation from Michelin, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Fives Group, and took the total amount raised by the company to 68 million USD. Existing investors Boutique Venture Partners, Berkeley Catalyst Fund, DOV Management, and Solvay Ventures also provided investment through in this latest round.

Zeda, the new branding of PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing, will utilise this latest round of funding to facilitate its new advanced manufacturing digital foundry in Cincinnati, Ohio, while also expanding its facilities globally meet the ‘growth in demand’ for metal 3D printing in medical, defence, aerospace, and energy. It also aims to expand into the Asian market, primarily to address demand for medical implant applications. This follows the agreement of partnerships with NAMIC and Singapore Healthcare Clusters in 2022, which also pursued opportunities in the medical field.

“Zeda is seeing exponential growth in our served markets, driven by our regulated-industry partners and products, due to the global environment and localising of supply chains,” commented Zeda CEO Shri Shetty. “We are delighted to have closed a substantial round, particularly with the current economic headwinds. This further validates our vision for the company and the capabilities of our exceptional team to execute against our business plan.”

Mr. Kobayashi, Head of the Corporate Office of Innovation at Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, added: “We are very excited to be a partner of Zeda and are impressed with Zeda’s quality control system for printed implants. We also believe that [our] technologies, including purity control of printing atmosphere and surface modification of printed parts, will further enhance Zeda’s process.”

“As this funding round shows, there is a market even in tough times for industry leaders like Zeda,” offered DOV Management Founder & CEO David You. “Few challenges are as complex as revitalising localised manufacturing and securing critical supply chains. We’re pleased to invest in Zeda as we believe, leveraging advanced manufacturing and technology, it’s best positioned to deliver reliable, high-quality products across multiple regulated industries and applications.”

PrinterPrezz acquired the Vertex Manufacturing service provider, founded by TCT Hall of Famer Greg Morris, in October 2021, with the company’s announcing its rebrand to Zeda in February 2023.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.