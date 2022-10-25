PrinterPrezz partners with NAMIC to explore development of 3D printed implants in Singapore

Medical device manufacturer PrinterPrezz has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the development of 3D printed medical implants with collaborators in Singapore.

Working with the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), PrinterPrezz is set to partner with Singapore Health Services (SingHealth), the National Healthcare Group (NHG), and the National University Health System (NUHS). The agreement represents PrinterPrezz’ entry into the Asia-Pacific market and will work to expand the development and adoption of additively manufactured implantable products.

Under the terms laid out by the collaborators, the organisations will explore areas of collaboration in the development of 3D printed implantable products; R&D in musculoskeletal areas and Orthopaedics and venture creation models in new emerging areas; and exploration of additive and advanced manufacturing processes and technologies in emerging industry sectors.

As PrinterPrezz expands into the Asia-Pacific region, it will also establish a design and innovation team in Singapore.

“We have had a collaborative relationship with NAMIC since 2019 and are now in a position to expand our innovation activities and outreach to the clinical community by establishing a strong presence on the ground in Singapore,” commented Shri Shetty, Founder and CEO of PrinterPrezz. “This will allow us to grow in the region from a solid base of support from the Singapore government, who understand the importance of advanced manufacturing technology and its impact on medical science.”

“With increased life expectancy, new treatment modalities will need to emerge to meet unique patient needs,” added Ho Chaw Sing, co-founder and CEO of NAMIC. “We are pleased that PrinterPrezz has chosen Singapore and excited about what this expanded collaboration will bring – a close working relationship with our clinicians to realise the best ideas from napkin sketch to regulatory approval, positioning Singapore as a market leader in cost-effective patient-specific medical devices in Asia.”

Earlier this year PrinterPrezz also partnered with Uniformity Labs to produce medical device applications, while in 2021 the company acquired service provider Vertex Manufacturing.

