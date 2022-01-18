Uniformity Labs and PrinterPrezz partner to produce medical device applications

PrinterPrezz

Uniformity Labs’ metal additive manufacturing powders will be used to produce medical device applications by PrinterPrezz after the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The partnership will look to reduce the manufacturing cost of advanced medical devices by leveraging laser powder bed fusion and binder jetting technologies.

Together, they will initially look to qualify the Uniformity Labs ultra-low porosity Ti64 titanium powder to produce implantable medical devices. They will begin with spine implants, additively manufacturing them with the 3D Systems ProX DMP printers, before seeking qualification through the FDA regulatory approval process. The companies believe by harnessing additive manufacturing, they will reduce print time and cost.

“We aim to leverage the qualification of Uniformity Labs’ metal powders to accelerate new product introduction and reduce device costs for patients around the globe,” commented Shri Shetty, PrinterPrezz CEO. “Uniformity’s powders have a history of exhibiting superior mechanical properties and higher machine productivity, which will help us continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the medical device industry. Our executive teams have collaborated closely over the last few years and recognised the considerable synergy. We are excited to leverage this partnership to reduce device costs and expand the reach of our medical platform.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity and the perfect application for our ultra-low porosity titanium powder,” added Uniformity Labs founder and CEO Adam Hopkins. “We have an excellent working relationship with PrinterPrezz and are excited by the prospect of combining our novel technology with their life-changing innovation platform. Other industries have already adopted our printing processes to enhance the 3D printing value proposition significantly, and we look forward to having the same impact in the medical segment through this partnership.”

Uniformity Labs founding advisor and Vice President of Business Development Geoffrey Doyle, who was appointed in February 2021, has served as an Advisor to the PrinterPrezz executive team and Board of Directors since 2018. In that time, PrinterPrezz has completed the acquisition of Vertex Manufacturing to expand its play in several vertical markets.

