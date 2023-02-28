PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing rebrand to Zeda, Inc

PrinterPrezz and its Vertex Manufacturing subsidiary has announced it is now operating under the new company name Zeda, Inc.

The rebrand, Zeda says, represents the company's “Z to A” approach in which it ‘starts with the customer in mind and ends with a product.’

PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing merged back in October 2021, with the two companies providing advanced manufacturing services to aerospace, defence, space, energy and medical. In the medical space – initially its primary target market – Zeda has since partnered with NAMIC to explore the development of 3D printed implants in Singapore and with Uniformity Labs to produce medical device applications. Zeda now has a facility footprint of 140,000 square-foot across multiple advanced facilities in Silicon Valley, New Jersey, Ohio and Singapore.

“In 2018, we entered a new territory with advanced manufacturing of medical devices for the global orthopaedic market. By combining advanced manufacturing processes, like 3D printing, with technologies from the semiconductor industry, we are able to customise and reduce the cost of medical devices for the global population,” commented Zeda CEO Shri Shetty. “It wasn’t long before we realised that the fusion of these technologies could revolutionise not just healthcare but advancements in the space, defence, semiconductor, and aerospace industries. Zeda reflects where we came from, where we are today, and where we intend to go.”

“This is the next chapter in our growth,” added Greg Morris, CTO of Zeda. “As one brand, we are in a stronger position to leverage the full capabilities of both companies more effectively. Over the past year, our Cincinnati team has experienced unparalleled growth across all areas of our business, but most importantly, our existing customers can continue to trust and count on us.”

