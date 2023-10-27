Schaeffler acquires Belgium-based Aerosint from Desktop Metal

× Expand Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, a German motion technology company, has announced the acquisition of Aerosint from Desktop Metal. Both companies agreed to not disclose details of the transaction. Schaeffler has also entered into a collaboration with Desktop Metal, focused on 3D printing of multi-material powders, including metals and ceramics.

The company will be renamed as Schaeffler Aerosint SA, and integrated into the Schaeffler Group as an additional location for Schaeffler Special Machinery, the Schaeffler Group’s special machine construction unit.

Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer at Schaeffler AG said: “Schaeffler Aerosint SA offers the first industrial solution for simultaneous, metallic multi-material printing. This expertise, combined with our high level of industrialisation competence and decades of know-how in innovative production technologies, will give us a decisive market advantage. The acquisition is an important milestone in the industrial use of metal-based additive manufacturing processes in the area of Industry 4.0.”

“Schaeffler is one of the leading global manufacturers of components and systems as well as bearing solutions. The motion technology company has a longstanding excellence in precision mechanical engineering and an innovative mindset open to integrate new production processes like metal multi-material printing,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.

Fulop continued: “We’re excited to collaborate with the experienced team on next-generation multi-material additive manufacturing. Aerosint’s Selective Powder Deposition (SPD) technology has demonstrated spectacular potential for laser applications, and we both agree that Schaeffler has a nearer-term roadmap for commercialising it with laser-based systems than our binder jetting technology. We will retain an option to commercialise the technology with our systems in the future, and we look forward to developing this roadmap together.”

Bernd Wollenick, Senior Vice President Schaeffler Special Machinery said: “By integrating this key future technology, Schaeffler Special Machinery, as a partner for production excellence, will be able to offer its customers a more diversified portfolio of systems, particularly for the manufacturing and medical technology sectors.”