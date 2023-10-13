Divergent Technologies announces acquisition of all software and IPs from Sigma Additive Solutions

× Expand Divergent Technologies

Divergent Technologies, parent company of Czinger Vehicles, has announced it has entered into an agreement with Sigma Additive Solutions to purchase all of its in-process quality assurance technology suite assets, including all associated software and intellectual property.

Divergent says the acquisition of the technology will further enhance the efficiency and quality control of DAPS while strengthening the company’s IP coverage in the critical technology area of in-process monitoring.

DAPS, invented and developed by Divergent, is a software-hardware production system created to replace traditional design and manufacturing solutions. Given a set of requirements as inputs, DAPS uses AI driven generative design software to computationally engineer structures, novel materials and additive manufacturing to materialise structures, and automated fixtureless assembly to create multi-part assemblies.

The system moves between manufacturing different structures such as automotive chassis and aircraft fuselages with zero downtime between builds according to the company. Divergent says the factory’s hardware is product agnostic and software defined.

Divergent uses the DAPS system to supply the automotive, aerospace and defence industries with next generation products as a certified Tier 1 supplier. The company says its customers include more than seven blue-chip automotive customers, including Aston Martin. The company is also actively working with six US government contractors across a range of applications.

Divergent says its acquisition of Sigma’s in-process quality assurance (IPQA) tools, including all associated and IP, enables it to seamlessly integrate Sigma’s technology into the DAPS software platform while building on Sigma’s foundational patents.

“This strategic acquisition is of great significance as Divergent deploys DAPS structures across the automotive, aerospace, and defence industries. Sigma’s foundational IP centred on in-process monitoring will be integrated into and expanded on within the Divergent portfolio,” said Lukas Czinger, COO and Co-Founder of Divergent and Czinger Vehicles.

Czinger continued: “The core software will be seamlessly applied to our additive manufacturing module and will further enhance Divergent’s industry leading additive manufacturing quality management system. Ultimately, this acquisition further supports our confidence in supplying structures for safety-critical and mission-critical applications.”

“We have found a great home for Sigma’s technology and are extremely excited to see Divergent build on the foundational work from Sigma in connection with the DAPS platform. This is a significant step forward for digital manufacturing quality,” said Jacob Brunsberg, CEO of Sigma Additive Solutions.