Hexagon AB invests $100m into Divergent Technologies

Divergent Technologies has received 100m USD in investment from software technologies leader Hexagon AB.

A portion of Hexagon’s investment is subject to certain regulatory approvals. It follows the automotive tier 1 manufacturer’s 160m USD Series C funding round in April of last year.

Divergent is working to manufacture automotive parts with its Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS) which leans on 3D printing, generative design, and automated assembly. The company has already announced a partnership with Aston Martin, while CEO Kevin Czinger told TCT in the autumn that it will also be expanding into aerospace and defence.

With this funding from Hexagon, Divergent is seeking to accelerate its plans to build a global network of DAPS factories, which will each serve multiple OEM clients.

“Manufacturing a car’s parts has a much greater impact on the environment than the car’s exhaust emissions, which is why new manufacturing concepts will win,” commented Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. “We must find ways to empower car makers with more efficient and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes that minimise material usage and total system cost. Incremental steps are simply not enough to save the planet.

“In my keynote speech at HxGN LIVE Global 2022, I delivered a message of hope for a sustainable future by naming the culprit aloud: all of us. While the steep climb in emissions over the last 30 years happened on our watch, none of us want to go down in history as the CO2 Generation – the one that polluted and warmed this planet. For that reason, Hexagon continues to invest in disruptive and unconventional technologies that make giant leaps forward. We are the perfect partner to ensure quality is delivered throughout this new, innovative manufacturing process. Together, Hexagon and Divergent will deliver the smart manufacturing concepts of the 21st century.”

“We are humbled and honoured to be partnering with Hexagon,” added Czinger. “Having their vote of confidence in what we’ve built and our vision for the future of manufacturing brings new energy and enthusiasm to our team.”

