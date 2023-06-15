BCN3D introduces Omega I60 high-speed industrial 3D printer

× Expand BCN3D BCN3D Omega I60 3D printer

3D printing solutions manufacturer BCN3D has introduced its new Omega I60 at an event held at its Barcelona headquarters. The BCN3D Omega I60 is an all-in-one industrial Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printer designed to produce large, strong prototypes and end-use parts, particularly tooling, jigs, and fixtures.

The system features a modernised version of BCN3D’s signature IDEX technology, which the company says doubles productivity by using both toolheads simultaneously. It also offers a print volume of 450 x 300 x 450 mm, offering up to 60L, and a heated build chamber which can reach temperatures of up to 70°C, allowing for the production of large-scale prints in engineering-grade materials.

The printer is also equipped with a temperature and humidity-controlled material operations system that prepares filaments for printing. The printer also utilises a 1.75mm direct-drive high-speed extruder capable of speeds up to 300 mm/s.

The launch of the Omega I60 coincided with BCN3D’s 11-year anniversary, the company says that over this time the company has distributed more than 10,000 units worldwide across more than 100 points of sales. The company highlighted work with partnerships with Nissan, Saint Gobain and Prodrive as notable success stories in its history.

The company launched its IDEX technology in 2015, and its VLM technology in 2022.

The signature IDEX technology of the company, featured on the new system, allows for 3D printing using two independent heads. The company says this allows users to double productivity with duplication and mirror modes or produce parts with support without cross-contamination. The IDEX technology featured on this system is a refined version, where the X motors remain stationary during the printing process. Accelerated printing speeds come from the design featuring minimised inertia.

The Omega I60 features HAQ-XY Kinematics, a motion architecture that provides a lightweight and robust approach according to the company. BCN3D Omega I60 utilises an improved version of the kinematic system by placing the pulleys in a more optimal position. BCN3D says that this means the system will experience a ‘significant reduction’ in torsional moments along the X axis during the printing process.

Torsional moments are highly undesirable according to BCN3D, as they can have detrimental effects on the system’s performance and potentially lead to undesired deformations in the X axis.

The extrusion system features 1.75 mm direct drive Bondtech LGX Pro extruders, which the company says provides more control and precision, as well as including custom E3D Revo hotends.

The BCN3D Omega I60 is equipped with built-in accelerometers and 32-bit electronics, together with a custom version of Marlin 2.1. The company says this combination enhances the capabilities of the Omega I60, enabling it to manufacture parts at 300 mm/s and achieve accelerations of 10 m/s2.

The activated heated chamber ensures the uniform construction of the part, minimising the formation of internal stresses according to BCN3D. By heating the chamber close to the materials glass transition temperature, it promotes relaxation and eliminates internal tensions during manufacturing, which the company says effectively prevents issues such as warping and cracking.

The system offers a Materials Operations System (MOS) that allows users to control the humidity and temperature of the chamber. Key advantages of this according to BCN3D are the ability to recover compromised material, as well as the ability to preheat filament before starting a print, which the company says is important for engineering materials with higher heat deflection temperatures. If the machine runs out of filament halfway through a print, it will automatically change it for the user according to BCN3D.

The system features XYZ Autocalibration technology that uses piezoelectric sensors, which according to the company eliminates human dependence and guarantees correct first layer adhesion.

The BCN3D Omega I60 is also equipped with features such as a built-in-camera, a flexible build plate, an ‘uninterruptible power supply’ (UPS), a filament runout sensor (FRS), a barcode sensors for spool and components recognition, an andon light, a 7” capacitive touchscreen, a HEPA and Carbon filter, a safety pause function, an emergency stop button and WiFi or Ethernet connectivity functions.

BCN3D says the portfolio of materials for the printer has been carefully selected to cater to specific verticals such as tooling, jigs, and fixtures, short run production, masking, large prototyping, production line replacements, and end-use parts.

The materials include Omega Proto, Omega Impact ASA, Omega Resistant Nylon, Omega Tooling CF and Omega Support. Users have three pathways to choose from when selecting a filament for the BCN3D Omega I60. The first option is BCN3D Filaments, which encompasses all the materials.

The second option is the Open Filament Network, where BCN3D collaborates with material manufacturers to create specialised printing profiles, these materials cater to niche applications with materials that offer properties like ESD, flame retardant, or food-safe. Lastly, BCN3D says the Omega I60 is an open material platform with ‘no limitations’, so customers can use custom materials and create their own printing profiles.

BCN3D introduced the new generation of its Epsilon series of 3D printers in early 2023.