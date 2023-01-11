BCN3D introduces new generation of the Epsilon Series

× Expand BCN3D Technologies BCN3D Epsilon Series printers

BCN3D Technologies has announced the launch of a new generation of its Epsilon Series 3D printers.

The Epsilon Series arrived on the market in 2020. The company says that since the launch, innovators in ‘every corner of industry’ have been able to get their hands on ‘exceptionally strong’ parts with quality and precision.

According to BCN3D, the defining vision for the Epsilon was accessibility for all; to deliver industrial power on the workbench or factory floor. The Epsilon Series currently includes the models: W50, W27, W50 SC and W27 SC.

The ‘elevated efficiency’ of the BCN3D system can be attributed to the new and improved electronics, says the company. The new features include a new ventilation system. Per BCN3D, the previous ventilation system introduced cold air inside the fans with extraction towards another grid. It found that this could potentially cause turbulence in the interior, which would result in occasional inefficiencies. A resolution to this issue is extracting the hot air flow from the interior, lowering internal pressure to let the interior absorb air from the outside.

The Trinamic TMC2130 motor has been replaced with the TMC2226. The new drivers are quieter, but also perform with greater efficiency and better engine torque. The previous model required heatsinks to cool down, but the new ones heat up very little according to the company.

The new generation of the Epsilon also features a new main board, the company has moved away from commercial components and decided on custom-made components specifically designed for the products.

These custom components have been concentrated into one single board, as opposed to being formed of several commercial pieces implemented in various areas of the printer. BCN3D says that this reduction offers a simpler and more efficient main board.

The company says that a feature that is highly anticipated by the customers, especially those in the corporate world, is local network access. An internal web server allows access via its local IP address. Files can be sent, monitored, and print jobs can be cancelled or paused remotely. This feature is also available on previous Epsilon models with a firmware update.

Another new feature, which BCN3D claims is the fastest one on the market, is Autocalibration XYZ. According to the company, at the ‘push of a button’, the automatic process can reduce printing set-up time from 40 minutes, to six minutes, which is an 85% drop.

On the aesthetics of the new system, the black frame, manufactured by Farguell, has been remodelled for a sleeker look says BCN3D.

Several key features remain the same on the new generation of Epsilon, however, such as its IDEX technology, the print volumes of the systems, and the integration with the Smart Cabinet.

