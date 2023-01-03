Meta acquires 3D printed optics firm Luxexcel for undisclosed amount

× Expand meta luxexcel - 1

Facebook parent company Meta has completed the acquisition of 3D printed optics company Luxexcel.

The deal was announced in late December with terms not yet disclosed.

It is believed Meta has sought to acquire the Belgian-Dutch company to further strengthen the development of its augmented reality glasses. Luxexcel has already proved out the capability of combining a prescription lens, waveguide and projector into a 3D printed prescription lens with WaveOptics, while in 2018 the company also supplied 3D printed prescription lenses to Vuzix Corp for its Blade AR smartglasses.

In a statement given to several outlets, Meta noted that it is “delighted that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta,” adding that the acquisition “extends the partnership between the two companies.” Though unconfirmed, it has been suggested that Luxexcel and Meta previously worked together to develop specialist lenses for Meta’s Project Aria – a project that would see AR technology integrated into standard glasses.

Founded in 2009, Luxexcel considers itself to be the pioneer of 3D printed prescription lenses. Its VisionPlatform offering is comprised of a 3D printer, software, printing processes, and proprietary lens printing material. This technology suite has been leveraged to produce regular complex lenses, lenses with active features and smart glasses. Luxexcel is headquartered in Eindhoven, with R&D and operations located in Turnhout, Belgium and sales and service teams working out of Alpharetta, GA, USA.

Meta’s acquisition of Luxexcel is just the latest deal in a prolonged wave of M&A activity in the additive manufacturing space, with Nikon another external company to buy into the industry through takeovers of Morf3D and SLM Solutions.

