140 Jason Lopes & Brian McLean discuss 3D printing's application in the entertainment industry

On the latest Additive Insight Innovators on Innovators episode, Jason Lopes, the Director of Additive Manufacturing at Gentle Giant Studios, is joined by Brian McLean, the Director of Rapid Prototype at LAIKA.

Gentle Giant Studios is a leader in visual effects and modelling, while LAIKA is an Oscar-nominated feature film animation studio. Both companies have led the way in incorporating 3D printing technologies into their industries, with Lopes and McLean often drawing large crowds at industry conferences.

Throughout this episode, the pair discuss their experiences using 3D printing in the movie industry, detail the processes involve when making props and animated characters, and how AM enhances the development of these parts.

They also discuss their happy accidents when using the technology, and reveal how the work of the other has inspired them.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher

Read more: