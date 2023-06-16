Disney Pixar’s “Elemental” characters brought to life with Nexa3D XiP 3D printer

× Expand Nexa3D/Gentle Giant Studios The full-size models of the two main characters, Wade (left) and Ember (right) at one of the premieres.

Nexa3D has announced a collaboration with Gentle Giant Studios to bring characters from Disney Pixar’s Elemental to life with ‘ultrafast’ polymer 3D printing. Through the use of a XiP desktop 3D printer, Gentle Giant Studios successfully produced prototype models of the main characters in the film, which opened in cinemas on June 16 in the United States, and opens in the UK on July 7.

Nexa3D says that the collaboration showcases the ‘remarkable potential’ of advanced 3D printing technology in the entertainment industry.

Gentle Giant Studios, an entertainment and technology company with over 30 years of experience, specialises in data acquisition, product development, and digital services for clients worldwide. As part of the marketing for the film, the company began a project of developing life-size versions of the film’s characters for photo opportunities at various events such as the worldwide premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, the Cannes Film Festival, and the Sydney Film Festival.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Gentle Giant on this highly creative and challenging project,” said Nexa3D Chief Marketing Officer Nina Swienton. “Artists and designers are constantly looking for ways to bring creations to life efficiently while maintaining fidelity to their vision. By using advanced technologies such as 3D printing, the distance between the artists’ imagination and reality becomes shorter with extraordinary results.”

According to Nexa3D, the primary challenge of the project was its tight timeline. To ensure the prototypes were ready in time for the premiere events, the team needed a printer that could deliver speed and accuracy, and decided on the Nexa3D XiP Desktop 3D printer.

The company said that Gentle Giant Studios was able to iterate on different designs, securing approvals from Disney Studios within two days. The final designs were used to produce life-size models which were delivered to Disney in time for the premieres.

Jason Lopes, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Gentle Giant Studios said: “We could not have met our manufacturing timelines with any other process as the iterations involved very challenging painting and lighting effects. The XiP Desktop 3D printer enabled us to move revisions into physical form rather than printing in other slower technologies.”

The Nexa3D xMODEL 17-Clear resin, a durable and transparent modelling material. Nexa3D said this allowed for Gentle Giant to capture intricate details and achieve the desired visual effects of fire and water for the characters.