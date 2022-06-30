Nexa3D commences shipping of XiP desktop 3D printer

× Expand Nexa3D's XiP desktop 3D printer.

Nexa3D is now shipping its XiP desktop 3D printer to customers, six months after announcing the Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) system at Formnext.

The company says there is hundreds of product designers and creators on the product’s waitlist. XiP is being made available in a series of bundle options – Individual Package, Dental Package, Team Package and Team Dual Package – with pricing starting from under $8,000.

Among the key specifications of the XiP platform are its 195 x 115 x 210 mm build volume, 50 µm / 100 µm / 200 µm layer thickness, and a 4.8 litre print volume. Every XiP comes with a tool kit comprising hand tools and a roll-out clean work surface. Accessories sold with the XiP include the Wash+Cure Station, the xClean Part Washing Solution, and the XiP AiR Desktop Filter and Purifier.

“We designed XiP to fill a need in the market,” commented Michael Currie, Vice President, General Manager Desktop Business Unit. “The last thing this industry needs is another me-too desktop 3D printer, so we did something very different. Every aspect of the XiP was thought and rethought to heighten capabilities, increase productivity, and eliminate the pain points of other resin systems out there today. It’s a hugely exciting time for our team, and we can’t wait to hear what people are printing now that they can access industrial strength at desktop size.”

“The XiP desktop 3D printer is a truly exciting machine and I’ve been excited to incorporate it into my company’s prototyping and rapid product manufacturing workflow,” added Rob Wiggins, Owner, Get It Done Dudes LLC. “The effort and attention to detail that the team at Nexa3D have incorporated into the production of the XiP, along with its software and key features – speed, quality, and ease of use – are thrilling. I’ve used a lot of desktop 3D printing in my work before but there’s always been some piece missing, whether it be quality and materials to match speed or some kind of limitation in workflow. The XiP helped me gain ground in creating Hollywood-quality designs like nothing else. This system is something special, and I can’t wait to make more magic with it.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.