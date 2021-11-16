Nexa3D brings high-speed 3D printing to the desktop

× Expand Nexa3D's XiP desktop 3D printer.

Nexa3D has marked its return to Formnext with the launch of a new 3D printer, the first from its newly established desktop segment.

The XiP adopts the same lubricant sublayer photo-curing (LSPc) technology from Nexa3D's NXE 400 and NXD 200 systems in a bid to bring “high-speed, high-precision polymer 3D printing” to a “smaller footprint and more accessible price point.”

“We wanted to make ultrafast 3D printing available and accessible to every business that could benefit,” said Avi Reichental, CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder of Nexa3D. “The XiP will allow a wide range of users to create at the speed of thought — turning their ideas into products more quickly. We envision a world where all businesses can have a prototype product in their hand in the space of one day, while working sustainably, safely and responsibly.”

The XiP offers a build volume of 190 x 120 x 170 mm (3.8 litres print volume) and a layer thickness down to 50 microns with print speeds said to deliver 20x productivity over competing SLA and DLP machines. Features include a high-resolution monochrome LCD screen, 4K STD resolution (upgradeable to 6-8K when available), and 52 µm STD pixel size (also upgradeable to 25 µm when available). It also comes equipped with a Smart Resin Cartridge which allows touch-free material loading, optimised printing via consistent polymer levels in the vat, and continuous printing of up to 1.3 kg without interruption. There’s also a toolless vat system which clamps into place with electromagnets to streamline material changeovers, coupled with Nexa3D’s Everlast Interface which extends vat life to 50,000 layers. The XiP adopts an open materials platform and will be available for use with general purpose, polypropylene-like, ABS-like, PEEK-like, elastomeric and dental resins at launch.

Bolstering its expansion into desktop printing, Nexa3D has hired industry 4.0 expert Michael Currie to head up its desktop business. Currie and his team as set to launch the machine alongside a full automated desktop ecosystem and workflow.

“Nexa3D launched the XiP to gift its users more time,” said Mike Currie, General Manager of Desktop at Nexa3D. “The XiP unites multiple innovations into a desktop package to radically transform how fast additive parts can be made. With XiP, you will see your parts come alive in real time, with zero sacrifices in quality.”

The XiP will start shipping in Q2 2022 but visitors to Formnext this week will be able to learn more on the Nexa3D stand (Hall 12.0, E01).

