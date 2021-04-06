Nexa3D launches NXD200 dental 3D printer supported by Keystone Industries materials

× Expand Nexa3D NXD200

Nexa3D has announced the launch of its NXD200 dental lab 3D printing system which is compatible with Keystone Industries’ KeyPrint range of dental resins.

Available immediately, the NXD200 promises high productivity, precision and performance in the 3D printing of dental and orthodontic applications.

Powered by Nexa3D’s patented LSPc technology, the new dental platform is equipped with a 8.5L build volume measuring 275 x 155 x 200 mm and is supported by the NexaX v1 software for build processing and printer management and Materialise MagicsPrint for auto nesting and auto support generation. The machine is also said to offer ‘extreme print uniformity, advanced process algorithms and modular design for on-site automation.’ Nexa3D believes these capabilities can afford users productivity gains up to 20x that of other systems.

Supplementing the machine’s proficiencies is Keystone’s range of 3D printing dental materials. Having initially partnered to make these resins available for the NXE 400 system in January, the companies have also made them available for Nexa3D’s dental-specific hardware offering. Among the materials that users of the NXD200 will be able to access are the 510K Clears & Class IIa Certified KeySplint Soft and ultra-fast KeyModel Ultra for high performance dental and orthodontic models, as well as the KeyGuide and KeyTray materials.

The NXD200 has been designed to allow customers to service the machine within minutes using prescriptive analytics and user replaceable modules, while Nexa3D has also ensured the machine is fully interoperable with all leading digital dental workflows.

“Our NXD200 dental 3D printer opens new possibilities for dental labs in terms of speed and build size, unleashing whole new levels of productivity and providing a wide range of options to create dental restorations,” commented Nexa3D Chief Operating Officer Kevin McAlea. “Our NXD200 3D printer presents a significant upgrade for experienced dental lab practitioners with its ultra-fast printing speed, up to 20x productivity gains and expanded range of KeyPrint 3D printing dental resins that come at the lowest cost of ownership available on the market today.”

