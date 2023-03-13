3D bioprinter to print human meniscus on the International Space Station

× Expand NASA

Redwire Space's BioFabrication Facility (BFF) is to be used to produce a full-sized 3D printed human mensicus in the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory.

Researchers from Redwire Space are turning to the microgravity environment of the ISS National Laboratory to develop more effective ways of treating torn tissues and improving patient care on Earth.

One of the most common orthopedic injuries is the tearing of the meniscus, a half-moon-shaped piece of cartilage in the knee. Each knee has two menisci that allow the joint to move freely. Current treatments for a torn meniscus involve repairing or removing the torn segment, which can ultimately lead to increased risk of arthritis or knee replacement, as the affected joint can lose its cushioning. As well as being one of the largest and most complex joints in the body, the meniscus is also among the most easily injured.

Having been launched to the ISS in November 2022, the BFF's first task is to print a full-sized human meniscus. Using supplies that are launching on SpaceX’s upcoming 27th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission, the meniscus tissue will be printed on station before being returned to Earth for analysis. Redwire says that terrestrially, printing soft tissues presents a challenge due to gravity’s influence, which is why the bioprinter has been taken to space.

“The BFF is a game-changing technology that could have significant implications for the future of human health and patient care on Earth,” said Rich Boling, a Redwire Vice President. “Printed tissues could not only be implanted in patients but also used as models for drug discovery, providing new avenues to test therapeutics.”

The investigation to print a full human meniscus will build on previous research from 2019, when the BFF printed human cardiac tissue and a partial meniscus. Redwire says the next iteration will utilise an upgraded BFF that allows greater temperature control when printing, as well as an upgraded imaging system that lets the team better control the prints.

Boling added: “The meniscus is great because it’s very avascular, meaning it lacks blood vessels, which is what tends to hold back large-scale 3D printing. So, right when you print it, you’re already closer to human tissue than you would be if you started out trying to print a heart.”

According to Boling, the company now has an opportunity to continuously improve the printing system, which will help Redwire meet its goal of printing entire organs in space. The company's VP says that while the milestone is likely ‘many years away’, in the near-term, BFF could be a valuable tool for drug efficacy testing.

The facility can be used to print and culture organoids, which resemble human organs but are artificially made. These organoids can be used to test new drug compounds, allowing researchers to collect meaningful data that can aid in disease modelling and drug development as well as the advancement of tissue engineering.

In June 2020, RedWire acquired Made in Space, an on-orbit manufacturing startup known for being the first company to successfully 3D print parts in space.

