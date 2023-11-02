3D Systems to introduce new 3D printers, metal 3D printing products at Formnext

× Expand Laura Griffiths 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Triple metal 3D printer

3D Systems has announced plans for several additive manufacturing (AM) product launches at this year’s Formnext.

The 3D printing company says it will introduce new hardware and materials aimed at ‘variety of application needs’ across both metals and polymers.

The first is Accura AMX High Temp 300C, an unfilled stereolithography resin with a heat deflection temperature (HDT) of 300°C, which 3D Systems says is nearly double that of currently available unfilled materials. Planned for availability in Q4 2023, the material does not require a thermal post-cure process, meaning overall production time is reduced, and is said to be suited to high-temperature component testing and general use parts for applications including HVAC, consumer appliances, motor enclosures, and stators.

Formnext will also mark the official launch of the SLS 300, formerly the Wematter Gravity, following 3D Systems’ acquisition of Swedish SLS 3D printing firm Wematter earlier this year. Pitched as a more accessible route to SLS for smaller workspaces, the SLS 300 is described as a closed-loop system, which benefits from an streamlined ecosystem including patented powder delivery cylinders, and a new automated Powder Recycling System, also launching at Formnext, which recycles unused material and mix it with fresh material. The SLS 300 is available to order now, while the PRS is planned for the first half of 2024.

In metals, 3D Systems will debut the latest configuration for its DMP Flex 350 platform, the compact DMP Flex 350 Triple. This three-laser system adopts 3D Systems’ vacuum chamber design and extends its Removable Print Module (RPM) concept by supporting two swappable RPM modules with different build volumes of 350mm x 350mm x 350mm, and 275mm x 275mm x 420mm. The DMP Flex 350 Triple laser is said to offer optimal multi-laser load balancing and seamless surface quality scan strategies, and will be able to process a eight materials including aluminium alloys, nickel-based alloys and 316L stainless steel.

3D Systems SLS 300

A new Niobium-alloy refractory material, C-103, will also be shown for rocket, hypersonic, and jet propulsion applications. C-103 is resistant to decomposition by heat, pressure, or chemical attack and has a high service temperature between 1200°C and 1400°C, and excellent resistance to high-frequency vibrations. 3D Systems’ DMP vacuum technology is uniquely suited for processing C-103 by ensuring a very low-oxygen environment which helps preserve the material’s properties since the material properties are very sensitive to O 2 exposure. 3D Systems is currently offering application development services on C-103 and GRX-810 super alloy, which was recently successfully verified by NASA, via its Professional Services delivered by the Application Innovation Group (AIG).

Finally, 3D Systems has also revealed it will preview a new projector-based polymer 3D printing platform, the PSLA 270. This 3D printer is designed for the rapid production of larger end-use parts for industrial and healthcare applications.

Marty Johnson, vice president, product & technical fellow, 3D Systems, said: "The latest additions we’re introducing at Formnext are expanding the capabilities of our plastic and metal solution portfolios to enable manufacturers to produce high-quality parts more efficiently. It has been a privilege to see our AIG specialists work closely with our aerospace and defence customers on the most challenging applications in difficult materials for extreme environments. I’m also energised by the potential of the new projector-based platform we intend to launch in the coming year. I believe the capabilities of this technology integrated with our high-performance Figure 4 materials portfolio and 3D Sprint will increase the role additive manufacturing plays in the production of large parts and help industry-leading manufacturers transform their workflows for competitive advantage."