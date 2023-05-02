3D Systems announces deal to acquire SLS 3D printing firm Wematter

× Expand 3D Sys Wematter - 1

3D Systems has agreed a deal to acquire Swedish SLS 3D printing firm Wematter, with the takeover expected to close this summer.

It follows a partnership announced last year that saw 3D Systems become the exclusive worldwide distributor of the Gravity Selective Laser Sintering technology.

Wematter introduced its Gravity SLS technology in 2019, offering it as an office-friendly solution. Since then, Wematter has regularly updated the 3D printing system, while also expanding its portfolio to include the Gravity Essential, Essential+ and Enterprise models. Through 3D Systems' acquisition of the company, the two companies expect to make the Gravity SLS systems available to a broader range of customers.

The Wematter Gravity was designed to make additive manufacturing accessible in smaller environments with a small footprint of 0.7 m x 0.7 m x 1.5 m. It is said to require 3X less space, though has a build volume of 300mm x 300mm x 300mm, and can complete an entire job in 24 hours or less. The Gravity is CE-certified for use in offices, hospitals, and research laboratories to manufacture production parts for a breadth of applications including automotive, consumer goods, and medical devices and equipment. It also only requires a standard power source and an ethernet connection which enables plug-and-play installation and can be operational in less than an hour from delivery. This is facilitated by the simple interface which guides the user through the set-up and print process.

Gravity includes a portfolio of 20 materials and is supported by a powder handling system which is designed to maintain a closed loop, ensuring there is no loose powder. Additionally, the system facilitates the recycling of unused powder for multiple cycles which enables manufacturers to fully use the material and eliminate waste. Users can also start and monitor print jobs remotely, helping to increase productivity and lower the demand for resources, thanks to its cloud connection. This cloud-based connection also facilitates proactive and preventative maintenance to maximise uptime and productivity.

“We continue to invest in our solution portfolio through strategic acquisitions that add unique technologies to enable rapid adoption of additive manufacturing in production environments,” commented Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO, 3D Systems. “Wematter has designed an SLS solution that is unmatched in the industry that allows the technology to be used in environments where it would previously have been deemed impossible. Since the announcement last fall that 3D Systems would become the exclusive global distributor of Wematter’s products, it became increasingly apparent to us how beneficial it would be to have this team and technology as part of our company.

“Through the acquisition of Wematter, we’ll benefit from their team’s unique engineering approach and expertise as part of our R&D organisation, and our customers will benefit from the capabilities of this user-friendly, elegant platform at a more affordable price point. I believe this will enable a new category of manufacturers to take advantage of the benefits of additive manufacturing to transform their businesses and accelerate innovation.”

Robert Kniola, President, Wematter added: “We’re looking forward to becoming part of 3D Systems and benefitting from the company’s reputation as a leader in innovation, and being able to expand the availability of our Gravity SLS solution to customers worldwide through their global sales network. Our unique SLS solution is designed to accelerate product development and in-house volume production with a click of a button. We are excited about the opportunities to bring SLS technology to a new class of customers for 3D Systems, and the potential it will unlock to improve efficiency in the delivery of high-quality end-use parts.”

3D Systems expects this transaction to close in July of 2023. The company will comment further on this growth investment in its upcoming earnings call, scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. For more information, please visit the company’s website.

3D Systems will be exhibiting at RAPID + TCT in Chicago all week from Booth #4212.