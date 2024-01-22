163 3D printing vs injection moulding with ARBURGadditive's Victor Roman

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Victor Roman, the Managing Director of ARBURGadditive.

Arburg set up its additive manufacturing subsidiary in 2021 after introducing its Freeformer 3D printing technology several years earlier.

As the head of that business unit, Roman joins the Additive Insight podcast to discuss why the subsidiary was set up, the application opportunities its Freeformer technology is opening up, and the company’s additive manufacturing materials strategy.

We also touch on AM’s impact on manufacturing supply chains, and the industry’s place on the Gartner Hype Cycle.

