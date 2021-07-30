66 Additive Insight: Desktop Metal acquires Aerosint; Fast Radius goes public + developments at SPEE3D

For the July edition of our Additive Insight Editorial Roundtable, TCT's Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Senior Content Producer Sam Davies discuss the biggest 3D printing and additive manufacturing news from the last month.

The trend for AM acquisitions continues as Desktop Metal, a company which has already brought a number of technologies into the fold over the last year, has acquired multi-material 3D printing firm Aerosint, a technology that Ric Fulop, founder and CEO of Desktop Metal called “the next frontier in AM." It wouldn’t be an episode of Additive Insight without at least one mention of a company going public. This time it’s the turn of Fast Radius, a digital manufacturing service provider, which is set to become a publicly listed company on the NASDAQ after entering into a business combination with ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. Plus we've got launch news from Roboze which has announced its large-format ARGO 1000 3D printer designed for processing "super polymers and composites", and SPEE3D has received $1.5 million in funding to use its cold-spray metal 3D printing technology to 'pioneer the manufacturing of high-quality, inexpensive metal 3D printed rocket engines for space.’

