Roboze launches ARGO 1000 3D printing system with one cubic metre build volume

Roboze has announced the launch of its ARGO 1000 3D printing platform which has been designed to produce large-scale parts with super polymers and composites.

Expected to be available for commercial distribution in 2022, the ARGO 1000 is capable of printing parts up to one cubic metre in materials like PEEK, Carbon PEEK and ULTEM AM9085F. Such parts, the company believes, will help industries like automotive, energy, MedTech and aerospace to develop lighter, higher-quality components, while also reducing strain on supply chains.

The ARGO 1000 is the third 3D printing system of Roboze’s production series and supplements the capabilities of the smaller format ARGO 500 and ARGO 350 platforms. Combining its 1000 x 1000 x 1000 mm build volume with a heated build chamber, the ARGO 1000 is Roboze’s offering for the printing of large components or larger volumes within a single job. Roboze is confident that the ARGO 1000 will be able to provide answers to a range of engineering challenges, such as rapidly replacing metal parts and delivering mission-critical components for extreme applications.

“After years of specialising in super polymers and high-temperature composites and paving the future of industrial 3D printing, we are excited to introduce our flagship Production Series solution, ARGO 1000,” commented Alessio Lorusso, founder and CEO of Roboze. “Since we announced the opening of our new headquarters in North America earlier this year, we have grown our global customer base and invested in R&D to fulfil customer demand for a much larger 3D heated chamber super polymer printer.

“We have gone far beyond prototypes and are now building custom components for miniature satellites, gears for military-grade vessels, and parts for companies developing the nation’s sustainable infrastructure. Our technologies ensure precise process control is maintained through the automation of every setting and calibration phase, resulting in continuous accuracy, repeatability and the certification of every single part produced.”

