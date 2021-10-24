74 Additive Insight: Lithoz on a decade of 3D printing ceramics

On this week's Additive Insight podcast, Lithoz CEO Dr Johannes Homa joins us as our latest Executive Interview guest to reflect on a decade in the additive manufacturing industry.

Having started out as students at the TU Wien, Homa founded the company alongside CTO Dr Johannes Benedikt with a vision to facilitate the additive manufacture of high-performance ceramics. Ten years later, the company has successfully developed and commercialised machines for the mass production of ceramic products with "endurance and precision" at its core, and counts customers in a range of demanding industries from medical to space.

Here, Homa discusses the early days, the importance of research and academia in its continued development, and why ceramics are perfect for use in applications where other materials fail.

For more information on our Additive Insight sponsor Evolve Additive, click here.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.