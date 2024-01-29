164 Shannon VanDeren on AMUG 2024 and additive optimism

TCT Magazine

On this week’s episode of Additive Insight, Shannon VanDeren, President of the Additive Manufacturing Users Group and President of Layered Manufacturing and Consulting, joins us as our latest Executive Interview guest.

Ahead of the 2024 AMUG Conference, the Distinguished INnovator Operators Award (DINO) recipient shares how her enthusiasm for additive manufacturing (AM) began at Materialise in 2010, tips for getting the most out of this year’s event ("Talk to everybody!"), and her optimism for the future of 3D printing.

"If you go back to the LEAP nozzle with GE. Did that generate enthusiasm and promise for additive or what? If we could get some really grand success stories out there, I think that raises enthusiasm, and that does happen cyclically," VanDeren said on the future of AM. "Additive is not perfect. Additive is not the solution of all solutions. Additive is not finished developing. It's not fully developed today. We can't expect it to be, and thank God it's not fully developed! Otherwise we could only do what we're already doing. Isn't it wonderful that that continues?"

The AMUG 2024 Conference will take place on 10-14th March at Hilton Chicago, Chicago, Illinois. This year's event will include keynotes from Jason Lopes, Director - Additive Manufacturing at Gentle Giant Studios, and Olaf Diegel, Professor of Additive Manufacturing at the University of Auckland, and an Innovators Showcase presentation featuring metal additive manufacturing pioneer Greg Morris. Get your conference pass here.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher