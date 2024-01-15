162 CASTOR CEO Omer Blaier on determining the suitability of parts for additive manufacturing

TCT Magazine

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by CASTOR CEO Omer Blaier.

CASTOR is an additive manufacturing software company that is working to support manufacturers identify suitable applications of 3D printing technology.

Throughout the podcast, Blaier discusses the capabilities of CASTOR’s software products, how his experiences at Objet and Stratasys led him to setting up his own business, and what we can expect from CASTOR moving forward.

He also provides his assessment of sustainability in additive manufacturing, and the link between software tools in the AM workflows.

