142 Cora Leibig: 'I'm not seeing evidence that consolidation will yield the continued innovation that's desperately necessary.'

On the latest Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Cora Leibig, the founder and CEO of Chromatic 3D Materials.

Chromatic 3D Materials was founded in 2016 with the mission to expand the range of materials open to users of polymer 3D printing, helping to push the technology into industrial production applications.

The company has since launched its RX-AM technology platform, and today offers a series of polyurethane materials under the ChromaFlow, ChromaMotive and ChromaLast brand names.

Throughout our conversation, Leibig explains why she felt compelled to established Chromatic 3D Materials, the capabilities of the company’s materials portfolio, and the applications this offering is enabling.

We also discuss the growth of the additive manufacturing sector, as well as the industry’s M&A activity.

