Chromatic 3D Materials expands polyurethane 3D printer range with introduction of RX-Flow 2500

× Expand Chromatic 3D Materials

Chromatic 3D Materials has expanded its RX-Flow 3D printer range for the printing of thermoset polyurethane parts with the introduction of the RX-Flow 2500. The new printer has a smaller workspace of 348 x 543 x 194 mm while maintaining the cost efficiency, speed, and quality output of the larger models in the range according to the company. The RX-Flow range was announced in November 2022.

Chromatic says that the new system is suitable for printing standard industrial polyurethane parts, multimaterial parts, overmoulded parts and parts that are printed onto fabric, metal, and other substrates. The company claims that the system is also often more cost effective and faster than building moulds for small and medium size production runs or prototypes.

The company also says that the printer minimises material waste, saving some customers up to 90% in material costs against traditional production technologies.

Read more: Chromatic unveils new line of RX-Flow Large Format 3D printers for reactive extrusion additive manufacturing

The RX-Flow 2500 has print speeds of 5,100 mm per minute along the X and Y axes and 3,000 mm per minute along the Z axis. It can print polyurethane parts at a rate of 1 part/10 seconds depending on the shape and size. Chromatic says it 3D printed more than 300 O-rings in one hour for a leading provider of components for the HVAC and refrigeration industry.

“RX-Flow 2500 is a compact industrial 3D printer that pushes the boundaries of performance and speed. It empowers manufacturers, researchers and innovators to bring their ideas to life with unprecedented efficiency by accelerating the production process and reducing time-to-market without compromising quality,” said Cora Leibig, CEO of Chromatic 3D Materials.

RX-Flow 2500 is designed to print “high-quality thermoset polyurethanes” for industrial and consumer applications that require durability and flexibility according to the company. Like the other 3D printers in the RX-Flow range, the system works with Chromatic’s printable polyurethanes with Shore A hardness ranging from 50 to 90. These materials have the same three-dimensional strength and compression set as injection moulded parts according to the company.