157 Dr. Evren Yasa on leading the University of Sheffield AMRC's additive manufacturing activity

On this week’s episode our Executive Interview series continues with Dr. Evren Yasa, Head of Additive Manufacturing at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

With a decade of experience in additive manufacturing (AM), Yasa joined the AMRC in the summer of 2022 to lead the centre’s AM activity. On the podcast, Yasa discusses the centre’s work with industrialising 3D printing, the state of the technology’s adoption here in the UK, and why AM will be crucial to shaping the future of manufacturing.

We also cover the biggest AM misconceptions, success stories, and what’s at the top of Yasa’s AM wish list.

"Our expertise area mainly cover key advanced manufacturing capabilities like machining, casting, composites, digital technologies, as well as training, testing, and validation. And AM among those is one of our core areas," Yasa said of the AMRC's focus on AM technologies. "As the AM group at AMRC, our main mission is to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing for real world problems, and we aim to increase the competitiveness and the sustainability of UK manufacturing supply chains using additive manufacturing."

