188 How two Berlin startups are tackling advanced manufacturing with new 3D printing processes

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we bring you the latest instalment of our Innovator on Innovator series.

This time, our guests are from two Berlin start-ups as Quantica IP & Technology Manager Ben Hartkopp sits down with Xolo Chief Commercial Officer Stephan Kuhr.

First launched in 2021, Quanitca has brought to market a portfolio of multi-material inkjet solutions and recently raised 19.7 million EUR in an extended Series A round. Xolo, meanwhile, is backed by HZG Group, the venture capital business of Concept Laser co-founders Frank and Kerstin Herzog, and has developed a volumetric 3D printing technology.

Throughout their conversation, the pair discuss Berlin start-up culture, deep dive into the capabilities of their respective 3D printing technologies, and discuss the application opportunities both companies are enabling.

They also share their big hopes for the future of their technologies.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher