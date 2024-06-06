Quantica increases Series A funding round to 19.7 million EUR

Quantica has increased its Series A funding to nearly 20 million EUR, with the company suggesting it will be used to fuel strategic growth.

The company had previously announced it had raised 14 million EUR in April 2023, but has now raised a further 5.7 million EUR. British private equity and VC form West Hill Capital has led the round extension, with contributions coming from a family-owned dental company, Quantica management, and Korean VC Big Bang Angels.

Quantica was founded in 2018 with the aim of advancing additive manufacturing with its NovoJet OPEN printing system and its NovoJet JetPack solution. The former is designed for ultra-high viscosity multi-material printing of 2D and 3D applications, while the latter is marketed as an R&D tool for researchers to optimise and validate new materials for NovoJet printheads.

Having brought these solutions to market, Quantica has sought to partner with the likes of ALTANA, ImageXpert and Xaar to enhance its materials offering, quality assurance and printhead capability. The company has also integrated the AI-based MultiSlice build management and slicing software in cooperation with Additive Appearance.

Now, this funding will allow Quantica to strengthen its workforce and accelerate the production of its additive manufacturing systems.

“We are thrilled to welcome West Hill Capital as a new partner to our company,” said Quantica CEO Claus Moseholm. “This latest commitment shows how attractive our business and technology is for the larger international market. The additional funding will allow us to further expand our team and accelerate the development and production of our cutting-edge additive manufacturing solutions.”

“Quantica’s innovative technology and strong growth potential make it an exciting addition to our portfolio,” added David Hollidge, Managing Partner at West Hill Capital. “We look forward to working with the Quantica team to help drive the company’s expansion and bring its ground-breaking additive manufacturing solutions to a wider market.”