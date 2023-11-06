Quantica unveils final NovoJet OPEN multi-material 3D printer design at Formnext; announces beta programme

Quantica

Quantica has unveiled the final design of its NovoJet OPEN platform ahead of Formnext, with shipping scheduled for early 2024.

The announcement also marks the launch of a beta programme for Quantica's NovoJet multi-material 3D printing technology. As the beta programme is opened, Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA and REHAU Industries SE & Co KG have been named as the first two beta partners.

Through the beta program, Fraunhofer IPA and REHAU will collaborate closely with Quantica to validate materials, develop new kinds of manufacturing applications and workflows as well as fine-tuning machine parameters.

With NovoJet, Quantica believes it will redefine 2D and 3D inkjet printing by enabling the use of ultra-high viscosity materials up to 380 mPa•s, while also facilitating the use of high particle load materials. The result, Quantica is confident, will be users able to incorporate high toughness, temperature resistance, conductivity, and flexibility in a single manufacturing process.

To this end, the company raised 14 million EUR earlier this year, and formed a strategic partnership with printhead specialist Xaar.

"At this year’s Formnext, we will deliver on our promise to offer new material freedom. Taken together, the NovoJet OPEN introduction and the launch of its beta program signify an exciting, groundbreaking step forward for us and the industry," commented Quantica CTO Ramon Borrell. "Our system empowers industries to print and combine materials that were previously thought impossible to deposit with inkjet technology, paving the way for the development of future manufacturing processes and products."

"We are looking forward to jointly exploring new boundaries in the field of ultra-high viscous printing in diverse sectors, from dental to printed electronics," added Jan Janhsen, Group Manager Additive Manufacturing for Photopolymers at Fraunhofer IPA. "The system gives us the possibility to print material classes that couldn't be processed with inkjet printheads before, opening up completely new fields for functional 2D and 3D inkjet printing."

Quantica is exhibiting from Hall 11.1, D39 at Formnext.