Quantica closes €14m Series A funding round ahead of NovoJet 3D printer shipments

Quantica Quantica's NovoJet C-7 multi-material 3D printing system.

Multi-material 3D printing firm Quantica has announced the closure of a 14 million EUR Series A financing round.

A full 10 million EUR has been secured by the Berlin-based company, with a further 4 million EUR attainable on the basis that certain milestones are met. The investment round was said to be led by a family office with ties to the dental industry, with participation coming from venture capital firms byFounders and Scale Capital, as well as senior employees and management.

Quantica will harness the funding to further industrialise and manufacture the first products based on its NovoJet multi-material inkjet technology. It will also be used to bolster its marketing efforts as new products are brought to market, and for talent recruitment across technical and market roles.

NovoJet is based on ultra-high viscosity, multi-material printhead technology, which is said to have already attracted interest from numerous research institutes, universities, and industrial R&D teams. Its ability to combine multiple high-performance materials into a single object is said to generate improved function and richer appearance. The company expects to commence shipments of its first NovoJet 3D printers by the end of the year, with its first product being sold as an open application development platform to allow customers to develop industrial-grade, multi-material fluids and applications. Quantica launched its NovoJet C-7 desktop 3D printer at last year's Formnext.

“Our team has been dedicated to developing this ground-breaking technology for several years now, and this funding represents a significant milestone in our journey to change how things are manufactured,” commented Claus Moseholm, CEO of Quanitca. “We are excited to take our technology to the next level and empower designers, developers, and manufacturers to create better, faster, and more efficiently. With this investment, we are confident that we can continue to drive innovation and growth.”

