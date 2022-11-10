Quantica launches multi-material desktop 3D printer ahead of Formnext

× Expand NovoJet C-7 Quantica - 1

Quantica is set to introduce its desktop NovoJet C-7 multi-material 3D printing system at the upcoming Formnext event.

The company launched its T1 Pro R&D system at last year’s Formnext, demonstrating the multi-material and ultra-high viscosity jetting capabilities of its NovoJet technology, and followed that up by announcing the availability of its JetPack R&D unit at RAPID + TCT in May.

NovoJet C-7 is an open printing platform that is said to be ideal for 2D and 3D application development. It has been designed primarily for research institutes, R&D labs and organisations looking to develop new additive manufacturing materials and workflows. Quantica also believes the machine has the potential to enable customised and low-volume production, and help users bridge from the lab into manufacturing.

Among the NovoJet C-7’s key features are printhead technology capable of handling fluids with viscosities exceeding 380mPa•s at jetting temperature, and customisable system integrations for research and development needs. The machine also has the ability to control up to seven material channels giving users access to new material combinations with better mechanical properties, colour fidelity and aesthetics, according to Quantica.

By enabling the processing of multiple materials, and materials with more viscosities, Quantica believes the NovoJet C-7 will be able to tackle high value end production that have properties spanning high toughness, temperature resistance, conductivity, biocompatibility, and flexibility. The company has already commenced collaborations with industry partners in the dental, medical and electronics markets.

“This new system unlocks enormous possibilities for the material deposition industries, giving material developers the ability to move past the limitations of low performance fluids and start developing new formulations with better properties of interest. In the end, we empower organisations to build products in new and exciting ways,” commented Ramon Borrell, CTO of Quantica. “Quantica is already exploring several applications in the dental, healthcare, consumer goods, and electronics industries. We are excited to support these, and the many other industries in breaking down current inkjet barriers and limitations.”

Quantica will exhibit at Formnext between November 15-18 in Hall 11.1, Stand D31.

