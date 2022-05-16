Quantica announces availability of JetPack R&D unit to give researchers access to high viscosity jetting technology

× Expand Quantica

3D printing start-up Quantica has announced the availability of its JetPack R&D unit that allows high-performance resins for multi-material 3D printing to be tested and analysed.

The announcement was made ahead of the RAPID + TCT event in Detroit this week.

Quantica announced its ultra-high vicosity printing technology, which is capable of jetting resins with voxel-level control and printing multi-coloured and multi-material parts, at Formnext last November.

The company believes the JetPack will provide an affordable opportunity for customers to test these high viscosity printing capabilities. According to Quantica, the JetPack seamlessly pairs with dropwatchers and print test stations to select and validate materials, and drive electronics compatibility with Quantica’s printheads. By providing this capability, the company is confident it will support partners in developing a wide range of new materials and use cases to deliver higher-value end use products.

Among the targeted industries for this product are dental, medical, automotive and aerospace. Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA is one of the first research partners using the JetPack, with the organisation set to use the device for the research and development of photorealistic printed objects that combine high-performance materials.

“We are looking forward to exploring the potential of Quantica’s new printhead technology to process novel materials and tap into new fields of application for functional photopolymer jetting,” commented Jan Janhsen, Group Manager at Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA.

Quantica is showcasing the JetPack platform at RAPID + TCT from booth #1342, as well as also having a presence at IPI in Düsseldorf.

ant to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

See the latest additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments in person by joining us at RAPID + TCT in Detroit on 17-19th May and at TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham, UK on 8-9th June.