Quantica introduces multi-material inkjet 3D printing technology at Formnext

Berlin based Quantica has introduced a 3D printing system capable of jetting and combining multiple ultra-high performance resins with voxel-level control.

Announced at Formnext, the start-up has developed the technology to facilitate the 3D printing of multi-coloured, multi-strength and multi-functional components. The company has also appointed former Xaar CTO Ramon Borrell as its Chief Technology Officer.

Quantica’s inkjet 3D printing process leans on proprietary printhead technology, each of which is equipped with 24 nozzles and is said to be able to process resins 15 times more viscous that other multi-material jetting systems. Its novel printhead architecture, the company says, means it is able to print SLA/DLP resins with functional characteristics, opening up multi-material end-use parts. Quantica's T1 Pro 3D printing system can be fitted with between two and six printheads and supports the STL, OBJ and VRML file formats.

The technology has already been proven with printed combinations of Class II medical device materials approved for permanent in mouth use via a joint development agreement with a dental company that will look to manufacture permanent dental applications combining up to six materials. Quantica is also making its full printing system available to researchers and industrial R&D teams who wish to explore ‘extreme viscosity multi material applications’ across a variety of sectors.

“Inkjet has long been adopted for traditional industrial printing of 2D applications. Our ambitions is also to deploy the technology in high volume applications, where it adds meaningful value,” commented Quantica CEO Claus Moseholm. “To be a platform for many players to produce meaningfully, we want the right partners to be involved in developing the toolbox, and we are looking for more industrial partners to explore this.”

“Having been working as an inkjet technology strategy consultant for Quantica for six months, I became increasingly convinced of the enormous transformative potential of their technology,” offered Borrell. “Despite competing with other extremely interesting proposals from much larger and resourceful companies, Quantica’s case won due to the attractive technical and business challenges, the dynamism and entrepreneurial culture of the company, and the possibility to belong to the next major growth adventure in inkjet.”

