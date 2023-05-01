127 Impossible Objects details the capabilities of its new CBAM 25 composite 3D printer

On this week's Additive Insight episode we're joined by Impossible Objects Chairman Bob Swartz and CEO Steve Hoover.

The pair join us on the Additive Insight podcast to discuss the launch of the CBAM 25 composite 3D printer in line with this week’s RAPID + TCT event.

Impossible Object’s CBAM 25 machine is said to be capable of printing 15 times faster than its closest competitor and has been designed to facilitate volume additive production.

Throughout the episode, Swartz and Hoover explain the key capabilities of the CBAM 25, how they’re able to achieve speed without compromising part quality, and the application opportunities the machine opens up.

They also discuss their vision for Impossible Objects and provide an assessment on the landscape of the AM industry.

Impossible Objects will be exhibiting at RAPID + TCT from booth #4024 between May 2-4.

