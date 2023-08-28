143 Merit3D CEO Spencer Loveless on additively manufacturing a part order of one million units

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we’re joined by Merit3D founder and CEO Spencer Loveless.

Merit3D is a 3D printing service bureau that was founded in 2020 in response to Spencer’s frustrations with injection moulding technology. Through Dustless Technologies, a family business, Spencer and his team had been using injection moulding to manufacture dust collection and vacuum systems.

But the inflexibility of the technology led Spencer to setting up an AM service bureau that would enable the production, and continuous improvement, of a range of applications. Earlier this year, Merit3D announced an order for a million epoxy hanger products, which will undergo a series of design enhancements as production ramps up.

During this episode, Spencer explains how his team will be able to deliver one million parts with AM, while also discussing how the company has positioned itself to take on such a challenge in just three years.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher